Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.