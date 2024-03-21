Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $965,392,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

WAT stock opened at $348.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $363.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.33.

Insider Activity at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

