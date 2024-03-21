Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Sells £18,985.79 in Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Sergeant sold 44,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55), for a total value of £18,985.79 ($24,170.32).
Watkin Jones Price Performance
Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 43.15 ($0.55) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.85. Watkin Jones Plc has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 101 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £110.65 million, a PE ratio of -331.92 and a beta of 1.39.
About Watkin Jones
