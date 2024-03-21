Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Sells £18,985.79 in Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Sergeant sold 44,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55), for a total value of £18,985.79 ($24,170.32).

Watkin Jones Price Performance

Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 43.15 ($0.55) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.85. Watkin Jones Plc has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 101 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £110.65 million, a PE ratio of -331.92 and a beta of 1.39.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

