Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on W. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Wayfair from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.59.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on W

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $59,610.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $59,610.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.