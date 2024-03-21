WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

WD-40 Stock Up 1.1 %

WD-40 stock opened at $252.09 on Thursday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of -0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $216,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $209,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 213.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

