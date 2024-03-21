Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $330.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.38.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $15.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.06. 741,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,950. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $311.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $152,843,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $29,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.