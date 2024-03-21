Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 2.9%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. 134,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,211,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. Bank of America lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC decreased their price target on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

