Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.28

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.19, with a volume of 29251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.09.

Separately, CIBC set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.11.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold; and silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

