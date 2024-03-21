West Coast Financial LLC Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $6,285,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $173.88 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $89.55 and a 52 week high of $175.81. The company has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

