West Coast Financial LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.81 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

