West Coast Financial LLC Invests $267,000 in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

