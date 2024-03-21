West Coast Financial LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

