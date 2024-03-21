West Coast Financial LLC Sells 438 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Copart by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,233 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Copart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Copart
In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Copart Stock Up 1.1 %
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
