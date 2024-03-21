West Coast Financial LLC Sells 438 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Copart by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,233 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Copart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.