West Coast Financial LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

