Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (WAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.72. 619,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

