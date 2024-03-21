Western Digital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 30,778 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average daily volume of 20,811 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.