Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.62

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.62 and last traded at $143.57, with a volume of 15967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $895,975.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $843,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $895,975.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,201.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,584. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

