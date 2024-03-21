WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

WEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.08.

Get WEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEX

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $235.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.05 and a 200-day moving average of $196.43. WEX has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $236.16. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $1,290,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,130.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,124 shares of company stock worth $14,636,825. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.