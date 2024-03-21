Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.75

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 105446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,278. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

