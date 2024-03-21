Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.65.

WPM stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,460,000 after acquiring an additional 775,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

