Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$72.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

WPM opened at C$60.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$52.15 and a 52 week high of C$71.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 52.92%. The company had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5873812 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

