Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,196 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.34. 145,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,873. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.77 and its 200 day moving average is $296.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.51 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

