Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FICO traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,252.48. 8,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,264.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,090.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $664.41 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock worth $16,019,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

