Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.39 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,079.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 205,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 200,365 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,458. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

