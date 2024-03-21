Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.21 and its 200-day moving average is $210.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.