Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 12,144 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $86.50. 138,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,440. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

