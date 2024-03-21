Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,572 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.97. 139,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average is $129.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.