Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 920 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.14% of WD-40 worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 122.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.4 %

WDFC stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.44. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $163.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 69.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.