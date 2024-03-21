Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.90. 330,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,532. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

