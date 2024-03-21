Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 773 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TopBuild worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock traded up $10.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $434.77. The stock had a trading volume of 37,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,743. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $434.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.80.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

