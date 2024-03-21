Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $116,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,667. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $94.37. 31,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,008. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

