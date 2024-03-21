Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.63 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 539,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Boot Barn stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.20. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.