Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.47. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

