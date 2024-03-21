Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,144 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $807,887,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.69. 102,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,148. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

