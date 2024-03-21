Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,989 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $198,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $525.56. 465,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,352. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $526.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.