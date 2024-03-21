Whittier Trust Co. Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VIG stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.82. 95,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,410. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $182.91. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.74 and its 200 day moving average is $166.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.