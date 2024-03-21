Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Holdings Lowered by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.26. 262,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,655. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $100.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.22.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Barclays began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

