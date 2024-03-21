Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Announces Earnings Results

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.
Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after acquiring an additional 108,764 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.
