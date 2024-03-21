Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.31. 480,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xylem by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,267,000 after purchasing an additional 466,911 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

