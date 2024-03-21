YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NYSE YPF opened at $19.36 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 226,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,543,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

