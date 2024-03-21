Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Mosaic in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of MOS opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

