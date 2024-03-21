Zacks Research Comments on Green Dot Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Dot in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.14 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.