Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEICO in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HEI. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $192.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.91. HEICO has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

