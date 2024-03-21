Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Transocean in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

RIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.75. Transocean has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

