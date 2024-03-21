Zacks Research Weighs in on The Mosaic Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Mosaic in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

MOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $107,893,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mosaic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,108,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

