Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 581,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,347,771 shares.The stock last traded at $11.43 and had previously closed at $11.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.