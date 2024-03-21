Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa Sells 7,707 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZS stock opened at $197.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.46. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

