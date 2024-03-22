1,069 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,419,000 after purchasing an additional 96,092 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.27. The stock had a trading volume of 983,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,218. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

