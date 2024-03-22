111 (NASDAQ:YI) Issues Earnings Results

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $578.69 million for the quarter.

111 Price Performance

NASDAQ:YI opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.39. 111 has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 111 by 231.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 111 during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in 111 during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 111 by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

About 111

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

