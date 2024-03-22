1,240 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 157,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,849,000. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 58,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.55. 2,362,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,570. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $203.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.53.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

